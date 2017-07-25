Manchester Police Help Lay WWII Veteran To Rest

July 25, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Manchester, Manchester Police, World War II Veteran

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Two members of the  Manchester Police Department contributed in a special way to help honor World War II veteran Charles Pelchat at his funeral.

A Facebook post by Manchester Police said Detective Sergeant Shawn McCabe and Lieutenant Steven Mangone of the Manchester Police Traffic Unit did not know Pelchat personally when they decided to pay respects to him on Friday.

pelchat Manchester Police Help Lay WWII Veteran To Rest

Charles Pelchat, a World War II veteran who was put to rest on Friday, July 21. (Photo Courtesy: Manchester PD)

McCabe, realizing the uniformed military personnel serving as pall bearers were down one man, stepped in to help carry Pelchat to his final resting place.

Mangone was able to get the Manchester Police Honor Guard to attend and organized an escort for the funeral.

honorguard Manchester Police Help Lay WWII Veteran To Rest

The Manchester Police Honor Guard at the funeral of a World War II vet (Photo Courtesy: Manchester PD Facebook)

According to the department’s Facebook post, “Mr. Pelchat was born in Canada on March 22, 1923, but became a United States Citizen on May 19, 1944, while serving in the United States Army at the height of World War II. He was proud of the fact he stormed the beaches of Normandy during the infamous D-Day invasion and also served in Northern France, Europe, African and Middle Eastern Campaigns and was highly decorated for his service.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch