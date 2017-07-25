Man Accused Of Punching Woman 39 Times Faces Charges In Court

ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A man charged in the brutal beating of a woman outside a New Hampshire gym will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Lamonde, 22, of Portsmouth, was arrested Monday in the June 12 attack, which was captured on surveillance video.

It shows a man attacking 18-year-old Erin McCarthy from behind as she walked to her car outside the Planet Fitness in Rochester.

Police said Lamonde punched McCarthy 39 times and threw her to the ground.

McCarthy, who was not seriously hurt, told WBZ-TV she believes the attack was revenge for a dispute Lamonde had with her ex-boyfriend.

Police said Lamonde waited outside for McCarthy, who works inside in the gym, for nearly the entirety of her eight-hour shift.

He’s now charged with second-degree assault and was held overnight on $150,000 bail.

Lamonde will be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended,” Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint said in a statement.