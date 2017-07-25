Would LeBron James Really Be Tempted To Beat Kyrie Irving’s Ass?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ behind-the-scenes problems are apparently close to taking an explosive turn. Sources from LeBron James’ camp have reportedly said that the Cavs superstar is so upset with teammate Kyrie Irving that he would be tempted to “beat his ass” if the two saw each other in person.

That’s what Stephen A. Smith recently said on his ESPN podcast, which you can hear at about the 20:20 mark. LeBron has reportedly “tried to appease [Irving] at every turn,” and that their continued off-court problems have led to vague threats from LeBron’s camp.

“I’ve had sources in LeBron James’ camp literally tell me … if Kyrie Irving was in front of LeBron James right now, LeBron James would be tempted, quote, ‘to beat his ass,’ end quote,” said Smith. He added that LeBron’s issues with Irving stem from how the latter’s desire to leave Cleveland has made LeBron a target of public scrutiny.

You can listen to the clip below:

Audio of @stephenasmith claiming his 'sources' have told him that Lebron would "Beat Kyrie's ass" This shit just took a turn 😭🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YlVEKHsaLm — Amin Hershey (@RipCityGoon) July 25, 2017

Irving has been the subject of rampant trade rumors ever since he reportedly asked the Cavs to move him to another team. He has reportedly expressed desire to be traded to the Spurs, Timberwolves, Heat, or Knicks. Danny Ainge reportedly made an “obligatory” call to the Cavs about Irving in light of the guard’s desire to be traded.

Nick Cattles, filling in for Adam Jones, talked about the Irving controversy and the recent reports regarding LeBron James’ comments. Listen to the full podcast above!