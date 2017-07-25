ICE: Mass. SJC Decision ‘Weakens’ Law Enforcement

WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

July 25, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Deportation, Ice, Immigration

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. immigration official says Massachusetts’ highest court put communities at risk when it ruled that police do not have the authority to detain people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday that Massachusetts police officers do not have the power to arrest someone not facing criminal charges, even if federal authorities have requested their detention.

C.M. Cronen, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office director in Boston, says in a statement: “This ruling weakens local law enforcement agencies’ ability to protect their communities.”

He says ICE is reviewing the decision to determine its next steps.

The decision came in the case of Sreynuon Lunn, who was detained by court officers in February even though criminal charges against him had been dismissed.

