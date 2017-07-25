ICE: Mass. SJC Decision ‘Weakens’ Law Enforcement

Trump's Political Speech To Boy Scouts Sparks OutrageStanding before thousands of school-aged Scouts, Trump began with a bit of profanity Monday night and then went on to rage for more than half an hour against the media and other perceived political enemies.

ICE: Mass. SJC Decision 'Weakens' Law EnforcementA U.S. immigration official says Massachusetts' highest court put communities at risk when it ruled that police do not have the authority to detain people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

Man Accused Of Punching Woman 39 Times Faces Charges In CourtA man charged in the brutal beating of a woman outside a New Hampshire gym will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

MassDOT: 'Hellish Three Weeks' Of Comm Ave Bridge Replacement Starting FridayWith the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project starting Friday, MassDOT is warning residents and commuters about the transportation disruptions that will hit the city for the next three weeks.