‘Dream Day’ Camp A Home Run For Kids Battling Serious Illnesses

BREWSTER (CBS) – Dreams came true Tuesday at a unique Cape Cod summer camp. Some very special kids got some special visitors.

The “Dream Day” camp is designed for children dealing with serious illnesses. It gives these young people a chance to just be kids, and their families a much needed break. And one of the most amazing things is, it doesn’t cost the families a dime.

Nine-year-old Constantine has spinal muscular atrophy. Five-year-old Sawyer is being treated for leukemia. Zachary who is 12, has a metabolic disorder, and five-year-old Izzy has problems with her digestive system.

But for this week they’re all just campers at Dream Day on Cape Cod, in Brewster. “These families are going to hospitals, doctors visits quite often and it kind of takes a toll on their lives. So to be able to give them a break from all that is a blessing,” says David Hudnall, the camp’s director.

Tuesday’s special visitors are players from the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod Baseball League, pitching in for a game of camp Wiffle Ball. “Very fun kids to play with and get to know. It’s been an awesome day,” says Connor Kaiser an infielder on the team.

“They also had some good at bats. They had good contact, so that was fun,” adds John Rooney, a pitcher.

“This is the best baseball day ever. It’s an awesome camp. I get to spend time with my friends, there are cool activities,” says Constantine Salce, one of the campers.

Each week, eight kids and their families stay at the camp, fishing, swimming and doing arts and crafts. “It’s a break. It’s a chance for him to kind of run around and be free,” says Becky Craig, Sawyer’s mother.

“This gives her a chance to make a lot of memories where it’s not just being in and out of the hospital. There’s no focus on her condition and that’s the great part. She’s just a kid,” says Izzy’s mother Katie Goulet.

“I like it, and I wish That I lived on Cape Cod,” says camper Zachary Tetreault.

The families stay at the camp for free. Costs are covered by donations, grants and lots of fundraising.

Dream Day on Cape Cod: http://www.dreamdayoncapecod.org/