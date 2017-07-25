2 Arrested, BPD Officer Hurt After Traffic Stop Leads To Gun Struggle

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Boston Police said one of their officers was hurt while struggling to wrestle a gun from a man during a traffic stop Monday.

Police said the two men in the car, 41-year-old Tyrone Hicks and 26-year-old Darnell Pierre, both of Dorchester, were arrested.

Pierre was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest, while Hicks was charged with unlicensed operation, use of a vehicle without authority, and operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

It all started around 5:30 p.m. Monday, after police pulled over the car Hicks was driving on Washington Street due to an expired registration.

The car was a rental from Hertz, but the officer found that Hicks’ driver’s license was expired and arrested him.

But as the officer was placing Hicks under arrest, police said, Pierre “began moving his hands toward an object in his waistband,” leading to an officer frisking him for safety.

When that officer felt the gun in Pierre’s waistband, they said Pierre tried to push the officer off and grab the gun himself.

Police said the officer held on to the barrel of the gun while fighting over it with Pierre, and suffered injuries in the struggle that were non-life-threatening. The exact nature of their injuries wasn’t specified.

Pierre was subdued and put in handcuffs.

Officers said the .40 caliber pistol they recovered was stolen in the town of Newnan, Georgia last month.