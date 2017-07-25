Celebrity 98 Mile: Wes Welker vs. Brian Scalabrine

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich’s 98 Mile kicked off with a new twist on Tuesday, as Celebrity 98 Mile began with a battle between two beloved ex-Boston athletes: former Patriots receiver Wes Welker and former Celtics player/current analyst Brian Scalabrine. Each guy got a chance to roast the station in whatever way they wanted.

Welker’s rap freestyle featured cracks at Felger & Mazz, Zolak & Bertrand, and of course Toucher & Rich. He especially went hard after Felger and his vacations in Nantucket. He rapped over Eminem’s “My Name Is”.

Scalabrine followed up Welker’s roast with plenty of ruthless jokes about T&R, set to the beat of Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy”. Zolak & Bertrand and Felger & Mazz weren’t safe, either.

The next rap battle for Celebrity 98 Mile will be announced on Wednesday.

