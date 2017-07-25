Celebrity 98 Mile: Wes Welker vs. Brian Scalabrine

July 25, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: 98 Mile, Brian Scalabrine, celebrity 98 mile, Sports News, Toucher And Rich, Wes Welker

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich’s 98 Mile kicked off with a new twist on Tuesday, as Celebrity 98 Mile began with a battle between two beloved ex-Boston athletes: former Patriots receiver Wes Welker and former Celtics player/current analyst Brian Scalabrine. Each guy got a chance to roast the station in whatever way they wanted.

Welker’s rap freestyle featured cracks at Felger & Mazz, Zolak & Bertrand, and of course Toucher & Rich. He especially went hard after Felger and his vacations in Nantucket. He rapped over Eminem’s “My Name Is”.

Scalabrine followed up Welker’s roast with plenty of ruthless jokes about T&R, set to the beat of Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy”. Zolak & Bertrand and Felger & Mazz weren’t safe, either.

The next rap battle for Celebrity 98 Mile will be announced on Wednesday.

We can’t post the raps due to copyright restrictions, but if you heard them on Toucher & Rich, vote below!

