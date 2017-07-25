WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Patriots Reportedly Talking To Cornerback Brandon Flowers

July 25, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Flowers, brent schwartz, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — With training camp just two days away, the Patriots are reportedly looking into cornerback Brandon Flowers to potentially compete for a cornerback spot.

According to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, Flowers will meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday but has also been talking to the Pats.

Drafted by the Chiefs with the 35th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Flowers has spent his entire nine-year career in the AFC West (most recently for the Chargers). Flowers has snagged 21 interceptions and scored four touchdowns throughout his nine-year career. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013, his last year with the Chiefs.

With Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler as the projected starters on the outside, the 5-foot-9 Flowers would be a prime candidate for the Patriots as a slot corner. He’d be battling Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Justin Coleman, and 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones for that role.

Jones struggled mightily in all phases as a rookie, particularly in the return game. With Logan Ryan leaving, the Patriots have no clear choice to guard the slot in nickel formations. According to ESPN’s Eric Williams, Flowers embraced his role in the slot last season with the Chargers. Even at age 31, Flowers could have a chance to be a useful piece in the Patriots secondary if he ended up signing.

Although this is potentially a low-profile move, it’s clear the Patriots are still aggressively looking to add more pieces to one of their deepest, most talented rosters in recent memory.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch