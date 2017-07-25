Patriots Reportedly Talking To Cornerback Brandon Flowers

BOSTON (CBS) — With training camp just two days away, the Patriots are reportedly looking into cornerback Brandon Flowers to potentially compete for a cornerback spot.

According to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, Flowers will meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday but has also been talking to the Pats.

Drafted by the Chiefs with the 35th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Flowers has spent his entire nine-year career in the AFC West (most recently for the Chargers). Flowers has snagged 21 interceptions and scored four touchdowns throughout his nine-year career. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013, his last year with the Chiefs.

With Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler as the projected starters on the outside, the 5-foot-9 Flowers would be a prime candidate for the Patriots as a slot corner. He’d be battling Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Justin Coleman, and 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones for that role.

Jones struggled mightily in all phases as a rookie, particularly in the return game. With Logan Ryan leaving, the Patriots have no clear choice to guard the slot in nickel formations. According to ESPN’s Eric Williams, Flowers embraced his role in the slot last season with the Chargers. Even at age 31, Flowers could have a chance to be a useful piece in the Patriots secondary if he ended up signing.

Although this is potentially a low-profile move, it’s clear the Patriots are still aggressively looking to add more pieces to one of their deepest, most talented rosters in recent memory.