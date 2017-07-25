Most Crosswalk Buttons In Downtown Boston Don’t Do Anything, Report Says

July 25, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Boston, Pedestrians

BOSTON (CBS) – Jabbing that walk button while waiting to cross the street might be a pointless exercise.

It turns out that most of those buttons don’t actually do anything.

The Boston Globe reports that the majority of pedestrian buttons downtown are set to a schedule allowing people to cross at regular intervals.

crosswalk button Most Crosswalk Buttons In Downtown Boston Dont Do Anything, Report Says

A pedestrian button in Boston (WBZ)

Those buttons did work decades ago but officials say the city is too congested now to allow pedestrians that kind of power.

Some people, however, think the useless buttons need to go.

“It’s very frustrating. People sit there pushing the buttons and nothing happens. It sort of teaches disrespect for pedestrians,” WalkBoston’s Wendy Landman tells The Globe.

This situation is not unique to Boston. A New York Times article from last October explained non-functioning crosswalk buttons and door-close buttons in elevators are “placebos that promote an illusion of control.”

