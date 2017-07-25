Most Crosswalk Buttons In Downtown Boston Don’t Do Anything, Report Says

Most Crosswalk Buttons In Downtown Boston Don't Do Anything, Report SaysJabbing that walk button while waiting to cross the street might be a pointless exercise.

MassDOT: 'Hellish Three Weeks' Of Comm Ave Bridge Replacement Starting FridayWith the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project starting Friday, MassDOT is warning residents and commuters about the transportation disruptions that will hit the city for the next three weeks.

Man Accused Of Punching Woman 39 Times Faces Charges In CourtA man charged in the brutal beating of a woman outside a New Hampshire gym will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

President Trump's Approval Rating In Massachusetts Is Second-Lowest In CountryThe only state where Trump does worse is in Vermont.