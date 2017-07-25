Sale Of Aaron Hernandez’s Home Falls Through

July 25, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, North Attleboro

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez‘s home is back on the market after an agreement to sell it for $1.3 million fell through.

The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2tFPYMp ) reports that one of the late New England Patriots player’s lawyers told a probate judge on Monday that Hernandez’s estate has also been bolstered by the discovery of a 401(k) plan valued at approximately $167,000 and another account totaling $50,000. No beneficiary for either was named.

Hernandez bought the 7,100-square foot home in North Attleborough in 2012.

hernandezhouse Sale Of Aaron Hernandezs Home Falls Through

Aaron Hernandez’s home in North Attleboro (WBZ-TV file photo)

Hernandez’s estate is facing several wrongful death suits and the assets could be used to pay damages in those cases.

hern house 1 Sale Of Aaron Hernandezs Home Falls Through

The interior of Aaron Hernandez’s former North Attleboro home.
(Photo courtesy Realtor.com)

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, hanged himself in prison in April days after his acquittal in a double slaying.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch