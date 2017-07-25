2017 Emmy Nominee List

Maine Senator Says Critic In House 'So Unattractive It's Unbelievable'Republican Sen. Susan Collins got caught Tuesday at the end of a hearing with a microphone that was still hot.

Man Accused Of Punching Woman 39 Times Released On BailJordan Lamonde, 22, of Portsmouth, charged in the brutal beating of a woman outside a New Hampshire gym, waived his right to appear in court Tuesday.

Paul Shanley, Convicted Pedophile Priest, To Be Released From Prison FridayConvicted pedophile priest Paul Shanley, one of the most notorious figures in the Boston Archdiocese sex abuse scandal, will be released from prison later this week.

Discount Airline Will Offer Flights From Boston To London & Paris Starting At $99A new airline is coming to Logan Airport with the promise of flights to Europe at an eye-popping discount.