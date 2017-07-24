Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

Spencer Police Officer Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Pellet Gun

July 24, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Police Shooting, Spencer

SPENCER (CBS) — A Spencer police officer shot and killed a man who was carrying a replica handgun.

Officers were called to a home on Northwest Road Sunday around 8 p.m. for a domestic complaint. A short time later, police say they attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in that incident, but it went back to the home on Northwest Road.

“When the offender exited the vehicle, he pointed what the Officer thought was a firearm in his direction,” Spencer Police said in a Facebook statement.

“The Officer fired a single shot and struck the offender. The Offender was transported by ambulance to the Hospital where he died.”

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, investigators found a replica handgun near the man after the shooting.

Spencer police described it as a pellet pistol and a released a photo of the weapon.

A white van was towed from the scene early Monday morning.

No names have been released.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

