Woman Allegedly Tried To Kidnap Baby From Man Who Offered Her Ride

July 24, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: New Hampshire, Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Rochester, New Hampshire say a woman tried to kidnap an infant from a stranger who had offered her a free ride.

The incident occurred Saturday morning on Washington Street just before 9 a.m. According to police, a 52-year-old driver who had his 1-year-old daughter in the car asked a woman walking on the side of the road if she needed a ride.

Authorities say Joanne Shaw, 25, accepted and got in the car. That’s when she allegedly said “she was going to take his daughter and made attempts to unbuckle the 1 year old.”

Joanne Shaw (Image credit: Rochester Police)

Shaw then tried to get the car keys, breaking them in half in the process, according to police. As the car stopped, police said Shaw was able to take the baby and run away from the vehicle on foot.

The driver caught up to Shaw, who allegedly punched him twice. She also resisted arrest when officers got on the scene, police said.

The 1-year-old was not hurt in the incident.

Shaw is being charged with kidnapping, assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. She was held on $5,000 cash bail and is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Strafford County Superior Court.

