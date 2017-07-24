WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Police Blame Wet Roads After A Van Crashes Into Malden Home

July 24, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Malden, Van Into House

MALDEN (CBS) — A van in Malden lost control and crashed into a house during Monday morning’s slippery commute.

Wet roads likely explain how a van skidded and crashed into a home on Salem Street around 9 a.m., Malden Police said.

malden van into house1 Police Blame Wet Roads After A Van Crashes Into Malden Home

A van crashes into a home in Malden (Photo Courtesy: Malden Police)

According to officials, the van was unable to stop as it went down a street that intersects with Salem Street on a steep incline.

The driver received minor injuries and was taken the hospital for evaluation.

No one in the house was injured. Officials do not know if anyone was home at the time.

malden van2 Police Blame Wet Roads After A Van Crashes Into Malden Home

A Salem Street home is damaged after van crashed through it Monday (Photo Courtesy: Malden Police)

Building inspectors are working to determine whether the structure of the house is still sound.

The van has since been towed from the scene.

