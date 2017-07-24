Police Blame Wet Roads After A Van Crashes Into Malden Home

MALDEN (CBS) — A van in Malden lost control and crashed into a house during Monday morning’s slippery commute.
Wet roads likely explain how a van skidded and crashed into a home on Salem Street around 9 a.m., Malden Police said.
According to officials, the van was unable to stop as it went down a street that intersects with Salem Street on a steep incline.
The driver received minor injuries and was taken the hospital for evaluation.
No one in the house was injured. Officials do not know if anyone was home at the time.
Building inspectors are working to determine whether the structure of the house is still sound.
The van has since been towed from the scene.