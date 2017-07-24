WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

USA Today Predicts 19-0 Season For Patriots

July 24, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: brent schwartz, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — After an unusually aggressive offseason that saw the Super Bowl champion Patriots make big-name signings and trade away their top draft picks for established players, expectations are as lofty as ever.

On Monday, USA Today took those high expectations to another level. The outlet officially predicted that the Patriots will go 16-0 in the regular season, then defeat the Chargers, Raiders, and Packers in the NFL Playoffs to complete the first-ever 19-0 season.

This comes a week after Julian Edelman called the 19-0 talk “stupid” when asked about it at a youth football camp. If the Patriots are to pull off the perfect season, it will of course rest mostly on the shoulders of soon-to-be-40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady does look more than ready for the challenge, however, as he took to Instagram Monday morning to express his excitement to report to training camp – which officially starts on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, Brady invited Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola to Montana to practice on his man-made football field on his property in the mountain west. But they aren’t the only Patriots putting in work as the season nears, as Rob Gronkowski posted a video of himself and former Patriot Stevan Ridley to his own Instagram.

Sweaty Sweaty 💦 🌳

A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on

Gronkowski is primed to join Brady in a few days as the Patriots take the field for camp. The Patriots are certainly aiming to win their third Super Bowl in four seasons for the second time this century, which could still come with a few regular season losses along the way. But USA Today apparently believes that a perfect season is a virtual certainty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch