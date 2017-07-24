NightSide – Racism or Rudeness?

BOSTON (CBS) – Greg Howard, a reporter for the Sunday New York Times Metropolitan section, wrote a piece recently called “Power Play” for New York Times’ Race/Related newsletter. His overall disposition is that when he walks on the busy streets and sidewalks of New York City, white women do not reroute for him, which forces him off of his path. As a black man encountering this issue specifically with white women, it makes him furious. He writes, “Why haven’t I ever just walked headlong into a rude white woman?” Is this racism in play or simply a case of people being rude and inattentive?

Originally broadcast July 21st, 2017.