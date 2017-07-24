WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

Police: Leominster Man Admitted He Killed Girlfriend After Argument

July 24, 2017 5:40 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Leominster, Murder

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Police say a Leominster man murdered his girlfriend then told his daughter what he had done.

On Sunday morning, Leominster Police received a 911 call from Maria Janet Cortez saying her father had told her he thinks he might have killed his girlfriend. The father had shown up at his daughter’s Pleasant Street apartment. Police went there to question him.

Additional police responded to an apartment at 25 State Street where Jorge Cortes lives and were forced to kick in the door when no one answered. There they found a woman’s body in a pool of blood. The woman was identified as Sonia Rios, who Cortes said was his girlfriend.

Police say Cortes admitted to them that he killed Rios after an argument. In court prosecutors say Cortes told police he recalls “taking a knife out of the kitchen sink” but he was having trouble remembering details after that. Rios died from multiple stab wounds.

Jorge Cortes is being held without bail until a pre-trail hearing August 23rd.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch