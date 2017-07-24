Police: Leominster Man Admitted He Killed Girlfriend After Argument

LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Police say a Leominster man murdered his girlfriend then told his daughter what he had done.

On Sunday morning, Leominster Police received a 911 call from Maria Janet Cortez saying her father had told her he thinks he might have killed his girlfriend. The father had shown up at his daughter’s Pleasant Street apartment. Police went there to question him.

Additional police responded to an apartment at 25 State Street where Jorge Cortes lives and were forced to kick in the door when no one answered. There they found a woman’s body in a pool of blood. The woman was identified as Sonia Rios, who Cortes said was his girlfriend.

Police say Cortes admitted to them that he killed Rios after an argument. In court prosecutors say Cortes told police he recalls “taking a knife out of the kitchen sink” but he was having trouble remembering details after that. Rios died from multiple stab wounds.

Jorge Cortes is being held without bail until a pre-trail hearing August 23rd.