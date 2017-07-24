Justin Bieber Cancels Remainder Of World Tour, Including Gillette Stadium Concert

FOXBORO (CBS) – “Sorry,” Justin Bieber fans.
The pop star is canceling the rest of his “Purpose” world tour, and that includes a planned stop in Foxboro on August 29.
Gillette Stadium confirmed the news in a tweet Monday afternoon.
A statement on Bieber’s official website says the cancellation is due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” the statement read. “However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”
Anyone who bought tickets to a Bieber show can get a refund at their point of purchase.