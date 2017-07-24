Justin Bieber Cancels Remainder Of World Tour, Including Gillette Stadium Concert

Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

July 24, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Gillette Stadium, justin bieber

FOXBORO (CBS) – “Sorry,” Justin Bieber fans.

The pop star is canceling the rest of his “Purpose” world tour, and that includes a planned stop in Foxboro on August 29.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gillette Stadium confirmed the news in a tweet Monday afternoon.

A statement on Bieber’s official website says the cancellation is due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” the statement read. “However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”

Anyone who bought tickets to a Bieber show can get a refund at their point of purchase.

