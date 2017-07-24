SJC Rules Local Police Don’t Have To Cooperate With ICE

BOSTON (CBS) — The State Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday that local police departments and court officers don’t have to cooperate when federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities ask them to hold someone until they can arrive with a detainer.
The case, Sreynuon Lunn vs. Commonwealth, involved a man who was subjected to a deportation order to Cambodia.
Read the court’s decision in Sreynuon Lunn vs. Commonwealth
He was arrested for unarmed robbery, and the feds asked local police to detain him so that ICE officers could pick him up and deport him.
Attorney Emma Winger argued there’s no state law requiring that.
“All the parties and all amicus agree that in order for state officials to detain based on an immigration detainer, it must be authorized under state law,” she said.
The SJC agreed. In their conclusion, they declared, “Massachusetts law provides no authority for Massachusetts court officers to arrest and hold an individual solely on the basis of a Federal civil immigration detainer, beyond the time that the individual would otherwise be entitled to be released from State custody.”
