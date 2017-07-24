SJC Rules Local Police Don’t Have To Cooperate With ICE

SJC Rules Local Police Don't Have To Cooperate With ICEThe State Supreme Judicial Court ruled Monday that local police departments and court officers don't have to cooperate when federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities ask them to hold someone until they can arrive with a detainer.

Woman Allegedly Tried To Kidnap Baby From Man Who Offered Her RidePolice in Rochester, New Hampshire say a woman tried to kidnap an infant from a stranger who had offered her a free ride.

Brockton Woman Charged In Death Of Boyfriend Found In ClosetKathryn Podgurski is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in the death of 44-year-old Joseph Shaw.

City Councilor Wants State To Re-Evaluate Construction Practices After Waltham FireA city councilor is pointing out the similarities between the massive weekend fire that destroyed an apartment complex in Waltham and a blaze that tore through a complex in Dorchester a month ago, and asking the state to revisit construction laws.