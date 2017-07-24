Man May Have Contracted Flesh-Eating Bacteria While Hiking In New Hampshire

GRAFTON, N.H. (CBS) – A Florida man is recovering from flesh-eating bacteria he may have contracted while hiking in New Hampshire.
The Union-Leader reports 32-year-old Wayne Atkins of Miami has been hospitalized since Father’s Day weekend. He spent two weeks in a coma.
Doctors believe the deadly bacteria entered his body through blisters on his foot. Atkins said he got those blisters hiking Mount Garfield in Grafton County, and started feeling sick when he returned home to Florida.
A New Hampshire public health official told the newspaper that it’s not clear if Atkins contracted the bacteria in the Granite State or somewhere else.
Family members in Massachusetts say Atkins is now doing well.