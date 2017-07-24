Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

2nd Person Tests Positive For Norovirus After Eating At Virginia Chipotle

July 24, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Chipotle

NEW YORK (AP) — A Virginia health official says a second person has tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Chipotle before it was temporarily closed last week following reports of illnesses.

David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, says two people now have tested positive for norovirus. Goodfriend previously said a second confirmed case would give a strong indication norovirus was behind the reported illnesses.

chipotle 2nd Person Tests Positive For Norovirus After Eating At Virginia Chipotle

(Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Chipotle reopened the location Wednesday after a “complete sanitization.” It noted its procedures to deal with the issue quickly and said its food was safe to eat. Its stock nevertheless fell, underscoring its vulnerability following past food scares.

Norovirus is a leading cause of illnesses from contaminated food.

Goodfriend says some of those sickened were Chipotle employees. Officials planned to release more information later Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch