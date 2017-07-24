Celtics Reportedly Made Call To Cavaliers About Kyrie Irving

BOSTON (CBS) — When a star player wants to be traded, you better believe Danny Ainge is going to make a phone call.

So it should come as no surprise that after Kyrie Irving’s demands for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers became public last week, the Celtics president of basketball ops. did his due diligence and gave the Cavs an “obligatory call,” according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe:

Most teams, including the asset-rich Celtics, have placed the obligatory call letting Cleveland know they would like to be kept in the loop, sources say. Boston could offer Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and one of their golden picks — Brooklyn’s pick next season, or the Lakers/Kings pick they got from Philly in the Markelle Fultz deal. It’s unclear if they would dangle all of that, but those picks could represent the young stud Cleveland needs. Regardless, a deal between the East’s two best teams seems unlikely.

While the Celtics probably have the assets to get a deal done, it remains highly unlikely that Boston and Cleveland would want to help each other out. But this is the NBA offseason, so the soap opera will continue.

And as long as Ainge still has his treasure trove of young players and future first-round picks, the Celtics will continue to be mentioned in just about every potential blockbuster trade.