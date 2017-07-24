Bush’s Baked Beans Recalled For Potentially Defective Cans

Knoxville, Tenn. (CBS) – Bush’s is recalling certain cans of baked beans because of possible problems with those cans.
The recall impacts select 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar, Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. A quality check identified potentially defective side seams on the cans.
Bush’s said there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recall, but customers are urged to throw away any recalled products immediately.
Anyone with questions can call 1-800-590-3797.