Brockton Woman Charged In Death Of Boyfriend Found In Closet

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Brockton woman charged in connection with the discovery of her boyfriend’s dead body in a closet is headed to court.
Kathryn Podgurski is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in the death of 44-year-old Joseph Shaw.
The Plymouth district attorney says Shaw’s body was found in his apartment Friday night after authorities got a call from a nearby motel. It’s not clear if the 33-year-old Podgurski made the call.
Shaw had been stabbed and had been dead a significant period of time. His family had reported his missing earlier last week.
The death was Brockton’s sixth homicide of the year.
It could not immediately be determined if Podgurski had a lawyer.
