Brockton Woman Charged In Death Of Boyfriend Found In Closet

Woman Allegedly Tried To Kidnap Baby From Man Who Offered Her RidePolice in Rochester, New Hampshire say a woman tried to kidnap an infant from a stranger who had offered her a free ride.

Brockton Woman Charged In Death Of Boyfriend Found In ClosetKathryn Podgurski is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in the death of 44-year-old Joseph Shaw.

City Councilor Wants State To Re-Evaluate Construction Practices After Waltham FireA city councilor is pointing out the similarities between the massive weekend fire that destroyed an apartment complex in Waltham and a blaze that tore through a complex in Dorchester a month ago, and asking the state to revisit construction laws.

WBZ-TV Storm Watch Weather Alert: Heavy Downpours, Damaging Wind GustsThis system will bring us heavy rain, an onshore wind and even some coastal flood concerns Monday night.