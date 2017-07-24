Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

Brockton Woman Charged In Death Of Boyfriend Found In Closet

July 24, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Brockton, Brockton Murder, Kathryn Podgurski

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Brockton woman charged in connection with the discovery of her boyfriend’s dead body in a closet is headed to court.

Kathryn Podgurski is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in the death of 44-year-old Joseph Shaw.

joseph shaw Brockton Woman Charged In Death Of Boyfriend Found In Closet

Brockton victim Joseph Shaw.

The Plymouth district attorney says Shaw’s body was found in his apartment Friday night after authorities got a call from a nearby motel. It’s not clear if the 33-year-old Podgurski made the call.

Shaw had been stabbed and had been dead a significant period of time. His family had reported his missing earlier last week.

brockton Brockton Woman Charged In Death Of Boyfriend Found In Closet

A murder investigation underway on Green Street in Brockton. (WBZ-TV)

The death was Brockton’s sixth homicide of the year.

It could not immediately be determined if Podgurski had a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch