Arrest Made In Connection With Brutal Attacked Outside Rochester Planet Fitness

July 24, 2017 4:10 PM
ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A Portsmouth man has been arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a young woman outside a Rochester Planet Fitness in June.

Police said Jordan C. Lamonde, 22, was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with second-degree assault.

Jordan C. Lamonde (Photo Courtesy: Rochester Police)

Jordan C. Lamonde (Photo Courtesy: Rochester Police)

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended,” Police Chief Paul Toussaint said.

On June 12 at about 10 p.m., surveillance video shows the beginning of moments of a man attacking an 18-year-old Erin McCarthy from behind as she walked to her car.

Surveillance video shows man attacking woman outside Rochester, NH gym (Image from Rochester PD)

Surveillance video shows man attacking woman outside Rochester, NH gym (Image from Rochester PD)

About a month after the attack, police said they were still unable to make an arrest due to a company processing records for a search warrant related to the case though they had a strong suspect in mind.

Erin McCarthy was attacked outside of a Planet Fitness in Rochester, NH (WBZ-TV)

Erin McCarthy was attacked outside of a Planet Fitness in Rochester, NH (WBZ-TV)

Police said he waited outside for McCarthy, who works inside, for nearly the entirety of her eight-hour shift.

Lamonde was held on $150,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on Tuesday at Strafford County Superior Court.

