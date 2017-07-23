USS Constitution To Hit Water After Extensive Restoration

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — The USS Constitution will soon be in the water for the first time in over two years.

“She is the oldest warship afloat in the world. She is the oldest sailing vessel in the world that can sail under her own power and she is the beginning of the United States Navy,” said historian Margherita Desy.

The ship, nicknamed “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812, has been undergoing maintenance and repairs.

“By doing this restoration project, we’re ensuring that we’re going to continue to on being a part of the Navy, apart of the fleet,” said 74th Commanding Officer Robert Gerosa.

The ship, which turns 220 in October undergoes restoration every 20 years.

On Sunday, crews in the Charlestown Navy Yark waited for high tide to flood the dry dock around 4:30 p.m. to begin the undocking process. The ship is expected to be afloat at 9:30 p.m.

Old Ironsides will be heading to the Boston Harbor.

Gerosa said, “We still have the mission of telling the Navy’s story and representing the more than 322,000 sailors that are on duty on watch around the world, as we speak right now.”