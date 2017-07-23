Woman Killed In Head-On Crash In Raynham

July 23, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Massachusetts State Police, Raynham, Raynham Police

RAYNHAM (CBS) — A 43-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on Route 138 early Sunday morning.

Raynham Police responded to the crash in the Raynham Park area around 3:16 a.m.

They found that the victim, a woman from Fall River, crossed into the opposite lane in her 1992 Honda Civic and smashed head-on into a 2011 BMW.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 22-year-old man driving the BMW was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were the only ones in their respective cars.

The two cars had heavy front-end damage and were taken from the scene.

The woman’s name has not yet been released, and the cause of the crash was not yet known.

