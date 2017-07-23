High-Profile Animal Abuse Trial Scheduled To Start

July 23, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Puppy Doe, Radoslaw Czerkawski

DEDHAM, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A man charged with abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is heading to trial nearly four years after the animal that came to be known as Puppy Doe was found barely alive on a playground.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, 36, faces multiple animal cruelty charges in the trial scheduled to start Tuesday.

radoslaw czerkawski High Profile Animal Abuse Trial Scheduled To Start

Radoslaw Czerkawski in court, Oct. 28, 2013. (WBZ-TV)

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with skull, spine and rib fractures, a stab wound to the right eye and a split tongue. The starving female dog was euthanized.

puppydoe High Profile Animal Abuse Trial Scheduled To Start

‘Puppy Doe’ was tortured before she was found clinging to life. (Credit: ARL Boston)

Czerkawski has pleaded not guilty and suggested youths he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message, but previously questioned the DNA evidence.

In 2015, Czerkawski was sentenced to three to five years in jail after he was convicted of stealing $130,000 from an elderly woman he was caring for.

At the time of his arrest in connection to Puppy Doe years earlier, police also discovered that he was wanted for robbing a New Bedford church.

