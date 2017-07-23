WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Phantom Gourmet: Alfredo Sauce Taste Test

July 23, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Alfredo Sauce, Phantom Gourmet, Top Of The Food Chain

BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased jars of alfredo sauce from a local supermarket. The creamy contenders were Bertolli, Classico, Prego, and Ragu. See if you can guess which brand ended up at the Top of the Food Chain.

classico Phantom Gourmet: Alfredo Sauce Taste Test

(WBZ-TV)

Classico Creamy Alfredo finished in last place. This thin, watery sauce left a lot to be desired, like any hint of flavor whatsoever. The label says this stuff is made with fresh cream, and that’s pretty much all Phantom tasted. On the upside, Classico has the least fat and calories of all the competitors.

ragu Phantom Gourmet: Alfredo Sauce Taste Test

(WBZ-TV)

Faring slightly better is Ragu Classic Alfredo. This affordable option is made with plenty of fresh parmesan cheese, whose flavor is definitely in the forefront. Unfortunately, it’s a bit of a one-note wonder, with little else going on. Making matters worse, the second ingredient in this sauce is soybean oil, giving Ragu a disappointingly slick mouthfeel.

prego Phantom Gourmet: Alfredo Sauce Taste Test

(WBZ-TV)

The runner up is Prego Homestyle Alfredo. With its off-white color and thick consistency, this is definitely a sauce worth serving. It’s buttery and smooth to start, with a warm and nutty finish that would pair well with your favorite pasta. But Prego lost a few points due to a hint of sourness that crept in the more Phantom tasted it.

bertoli win Phantom Gourmet: Alfredo Sauce Taste Test

(WBZ-TV)

At the Top of the Food Chain is Bertolli. This sauce was the thickest and most luxurious by far, with a pleasingly perfect balance of parmesan, butter, cream, garlic, and just the slightest hint of sherry. The smooth and tangy flavor is strong enough to stand up to any pasta you please, and even rivals what you might find at some restaurants. That’s why Bertolli Alfredo sauce is at the Top of the Food Chain.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.

