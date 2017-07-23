WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Man Struck, Killed On I-95 In Burlington

July 23, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Burlington, Crash, I-95, Massachusetts State Police, Pedestrian Hit

BURLINGTON (CBS) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning on Route 95 Northbound, Massachusetts State Police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was hit around 3:35 a.m. just south of Exit 34 in Burlington.

State Police said a 39-year-old Malden man called to report he had hit someone in the second lane of I-95 with his 2004 Volvo S80 sedan.

Immediately after, the victim was struck by a second car–a 2010 Toyota Matrix driven by a 22-year-old man from Brookline, New Hampshire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the Volvo and Toyota drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police.

I-95 was closed as police investigated, but was reopened around 8 a.m.

Burlington and State Police are investigating the crash.

