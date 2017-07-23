Man Struck, Killed On I-95 In Burlington

BURLINGTON (CBS) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning on Route 95 Northbound, Massachusetts State Police said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was hit around 3:35 a.m. just south of Exit 34 in Burlington.
State Police said a 39-year-old Malden man called to report he had hit someone in the second lane of I-95 with his 2004 Volvo S80 sedan.
Immediately after, the victim was struck by a second car–a 2010 Toyota Matrix driven by a 22-year-old man from Brookline, New Hampshire.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both the Volvo and Toyota drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police.
I-95 was closed as police investigated, but was reopened around 8 a.m.
Burlington and State Police are investigating the crash.