Girl Dies After Being Hit While Standing Outside Broken Down Car

UPTON (CBS) — A girl has died after she was struck while standing outside of a broken down car on the median of Route 90 in Upton.
Without saying the girl’s age, Massachusetts State Police said the victim was a juvenile who was not driving, and that the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
“The operator got out to attend to the disabled vehicle, while they were outside of the vehicle their juvenile passenger got out of the vehicle. The juvenile was struck in the left lane by a passing motorist,” Officials said in a statement.
She was then transported to UMass Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The girl was not initially identified by police.
Officials are still investigating the crash.
No further details are available at this time.