Chelmsford Police Officer Shoots Man During Domestic Violence Call

CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A Chelmsford Police officer shot a man during a domestic violence call, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
DA Ryan said the man, who has not been identified, was in a physical struggle with his girlfriend at a home on Clover Hill Drive.
Police Chief James Spinney said the man was “extremely aggressive and extremely violent. He did not obey any commands, the officers were assaulted repeatedly.”
Ryan also said he was threatening the officers with hammers and large shards of glass.
Police used a Taser on the man, but he continued his aggressive behavior–so they fired, according to Ryan.
“The officer ultimately fired two shots, striking that male suspect in the leg, and he sustained as well a graze wound to the head,” she said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
He was rushed to a hospital in Boston in serious condition, though Ryan said he is expected to survive his injuries.
