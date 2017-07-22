July 22, 2017

We offer you our yearly special coverage of some of Boston’s biggest Latino summer festivals! On this edition, we tell you about the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts 2017.

It is considered the largest Hispanic event in New England, with over 185,000 attendees during a three-day celebration. This year marks their 50th Anniversary!

WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Festival President Edwin Alicea and Media Director Greg Molina. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

PUERTO RICAN FESTIVAL OF MA 2017

Boston City Hall Plaza

July 28-30, 2017

857-258-1301

www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org

puertoricanfestivalofma@gmail.com

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook: WbzCentroYadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.