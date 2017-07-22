Construction Accident Moves Commonwealth Avenue Street Plates; Impacts Traffic And Green Line

BOSTON (CBS) — A construction accident Commonwealth Avenue caused metal plates covering holes to shift out of place.
That shift closed off the inbound lane near BU and also impacted service on the Green Line.
One of those closed inbound lanes has been reopened.
The are affected is the stretch near the I-90 Bridge crossing near Boston University.
Contractors have been called to put the plates back in place.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation Communication Director Jacquelyn Goddard says that the inbound lane is closed, but no cars have been damaged and I-90 traffic has not been affected.
Crews are still on the scene working to get the plates back into place.