Construction Accident Moves Commonwealth Avenue Street Plates; Impacts Traffic And Green Line

July 22, 2017 10:46 PM
Filed Under: Boston Traffic, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue bridge

BOSTON (CBS) — A construction accident Commonwealth Avenue caused metal plates covering holes to shift out of place.

That shift closed off the inbound lane near BU and also impacted service on the Green Line.

One of those closed inbound lanes has been reopened.

The are affected is the stretch near the I-90 Bridge crossing near Boston University.

Contractors  have been called to put the plates back in place.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Communication Director Jacquelyn Goddard says that the inbound lane is closed, but no cars have been damaged and I-90 traffic has not been affected.

Crews are still on the scene working to get the plates back into place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch