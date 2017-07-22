‘Home Alone’ Actor John Heard Dead At 72

PALO ALTO, Calif. (CBS) –Actor John Heard, best known for his roles in classic 80s and 90s movies including “Home Alone,” has died at 72 years old, according to reports.
Heard played roles in several popular movies, including “Big” and “Beaches.”
In Home Alone, Heard played Macaulay Culkin’s father, Peter McAllister.
In total, Heard appeared in more than 200 movies throughout his career.
According to reports, Heard was found dead in a Palo Alto, Calif. hotel on Friday.
A cause of death was not immediately known.