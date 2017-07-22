‘Home Alone’ Actor John Heard Dead At 72

July 22, 2017 11:10 AM
PALO ALTO, Calif. (CBS) –Actor John Heard, best known for his roles in classic 80s and 90s movies including “Home Alone,” has died at 72 years old, according to reports.

Heard played roles in several popular movies, including “Big” and “Beaches.”

In Home Alone, Heard played Macaulay Culkin’s father, Peter McAllister.

Actor John Heard on August 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

In total, Heard appeared in more than 200 movies throughout his career.

According to reports, Heard was found dead in a Palo Alto, Calif. hotel on Friday.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

