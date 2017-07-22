WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Man Indicted In Scheme To Sell Paintings He Falsely Said Were From Gardner Heist

July 22, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Gardner Museum Heist, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston federal jury has indicted a West Virginia man on charges he tried to sell paintings he did not have access to and falsely claimed were stolen in the largest art heist in U.S. history.

Prosecutors allege that 47-year-old Todd Desper, of Beckley, West Virginia, solicited buyers on Craigslist for two paintings he claimed were among 13 stolen from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990.

gardner1 Man Indicted In Scheme To Sell Paintings He Falsely Said Were From Gardner Heist

Empty frame at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (CBS)

Authorities say they determined Desper had no access to the paintings and was engaged in a multimillion dollar fraud scheme targeting foreign art buyers.

The FBI has said two suspects who masqueraded as police officers to rob the museum of $500 million worth masterpieces are deceased.

Desper was indicted Thursday on wire fraud charges. His attorney couldn’t immediately be reached on Saturday.

