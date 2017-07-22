Two Car Brockton Crash Injures Five

BROCKTON (CBS) — Five people were injured in a two-car crash at the intersection of Ashland and Montello in Brockton at about 6:30 Saturday evening.

Fire officials say a woman in her 50s was trapped in her car and firefighters took 15 minutes to get her out by using the “Jaws of Life.” She was taken to Brockton Hospital in serious condition.

Second car in Brockton crash. (Photo credit: Brockton Fire Department)

Four other people were taken to local hospitals with what officials say are “non life-threatening injuries.”

Car involved in Brockton crash Saturday. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

