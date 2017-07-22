Celtics @ 7: Reliving Paul Pierce’s Finest Moments

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a busy week for the Celtics, including a flurry of depth signings, but the most interesting aspects sandwiched those moves when future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce re-joined Boston Monday on a one-day contract to retire in Green, then Friday’s news star Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving wants out of Cleveland.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman tackled those issues Saturday on 98.5 The Sports Hub with the Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan and Brian Robb from the new Boston Sports Journal.

In a special extended edition of the program, the first hour was a tribute to Pierce’s 15-year Boston tenure, including discussions around his best career moments and where he ranks among Celts greats.

The second hour looked at whether the Cavs will deal Irving, whether Boston’s a realistic destination for him, and how his move would shape the East in favor of the C’s.

