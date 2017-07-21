Colorful Teething Toy Recalled Over Choking Hazard

July 21, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Recall

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – A popular teething toy for young children is being recalled because it poses a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received four reports of the colorful plastic tubes on the Winkel Colorbust breaking. No injuries have been reported yet.

colorful toy Colorful Teething Toy Recalled Over Choking Hazard

The recalled teething toy (Image credit: CPSC).

About 14,000 activity balls with lot codes 206880 DH, 206880 EH, 206880 HH and 206871 EH are being recalled.

Parents and guardians are urged to take these toys away from infants immediately and return them for a full refund.

The toys, which have rattle beads in them, were sold nationwide and online at manhattantoy.com from May 2015 to Sept. 2016 for about $15.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch