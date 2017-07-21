Will Brinson: Dungy, Polian ‘Clearly Haven’t Gotten Over’ Patriots’ Dominance

BOSTON (CBS) — What is Tony Dungy’s problem? And Bill Polian, for that matter?

The former Colts head coach and GM continue to hold plainly obvious grudges against the Patriots, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick, even years after they left the NFL to become analysts for various networks. Dungy’s latest slight came when he inexplicably ranked Brady sixth out of all NFL quarterbacks since 1978 (not even all-time), while Polian picked not one but two head coaches other than Belichick for an all-time coaches draft – of course, Dungy was one of his coaches.

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich spoke to CBS Sports’ Will Brinson on Friday about Dungy and Polian’s latest Patriots snubs, which were essentially for meaningless fantasy drafts but nonetheless spoiled the exercise for anyone actually trying to build teams. Brinson described Polian’s coach picks as “asinine” and Dungy’s quarterback rankings as “a friggin’ joke.” To him, it’s clear that Dungy and Polian are still seething over the Patriots’ dominance over the AFC for the better part of a decade while both were with the Colts.

“The thing that bugs me is these guys clearly haven’t gotten over the fact that for about a decade, the Patriots paddled them,” said Brinson. “I get it, you’re mad because the Patriots were your chief rival and you managed to win one Super Bowl in that stretch because the Patriots were so good.”

Fred Toucher doesn’t even claim to be a Patriots fan. He just can’t stand that Dungy and Polian can’t seem to put their biases to the side, when they are supposed to be serious, knowledgeable analysts who are as objective as possible.

Dungy, in particular, was even wrong about his rankings for Peyton Manning and Joe Montana.

“Maybe he’s just wrong a lot, I don’t know,” Brinson joked.

