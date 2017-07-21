WATCH LIVE: 2 pm: White House Press Briefing | Sean Spicer Resigns | Keller: Spicer Underwhelming

July 21, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Revere, Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival

REVERE (CBS) – Artists from all over the world are descending on Revere Beach this weekend for the annual sand sculpting festival.

elephant sand Sand Sculpting Festival Gets Underway On Revere Beach

An elephant at the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival (Photo credit: Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

The competition began on Friday and master sculptors are vying for a first place prize of $5,000.

Photo Gallery: Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival

This year’s signature sculpture is a 20-foot-wide sand version of the U.S.S. Constitution. There’s also a 10-foot-tall lighthouse on display.

constitution sand Sand Sculpting Festival Gets Underway On Revere Beach

A model of the U.S.S. Constitution at the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival (Photo credit: Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

The event runs through Sunday and also features live entertainment, food trucks, fireworks and children’s sand sculpting lessons.

Admission is free and open to the public. Officials recommend using the MBTA to get to the beach.

