Sand Sculpting Festival Gets Underway On Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) – Artists from all over the world are descending on Revere Beach this weekend for the annual sand sculpting festival.
The competition began on Friday and master sculptors are vying for a first place prize of $5,000.
Photo Gallery: Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival
This year’s signature sculpture is a 20-foot-wide sand version of the U.S.S. Constitution. There’s also a 10-foot-tall lighthouse on display.
The event runs through Sunday and also features live entertainment, food trucks, fireworks and children’s sand sculpting lessons.
Admission is free and open to the public. Officials recommend using the MBTA to get to the beach.