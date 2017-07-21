NightSide – WBZ Cares- Camp Harbor VIew

July 21, 2017 1:11 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Camp Harbor View, Dan Rea, WBZ, WBZ Cares

BOSTON (CBS) – Every month, WBZ features a local charitable organization to help share their positive message and raise awareness of the good work being done around the city. This month, we are featuring Camp Harbor View, which has helped thousands of Boston kids over the last decade. Dan is joined in the NightSide studio by Jack Connors, co-founder and chairman of Camp Harbor View, and Elizabeth Connolly, executive director of Camp Harbor View, to talk about the opportunities and experiences the camp has to offer and how they can truly make a life-changing difference.

http://campharborview.org/

