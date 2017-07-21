8 Car Crash Slows Mass Pike Morning Rush Hour In Newton

July 21, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Mass Pike, Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – It was another longer than usual commute for drivers heading into Boston on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday morning.

Check: Traffic Updates

Eight cars crashed in a pile-up in the eastbound lanes in Newton just before 8 a.m.

There were no serious injuries, but there were delays back to Weston and the I-95 interchange.

At the start of rush hour Thursday morning, an overnight paving project in the eastbound lanes in Weston went longer than expected. That traffic was backed up for miles as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch