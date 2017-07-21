8 Car Crash Slows Mass Pike Morning Rush Hour In Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – It was another longer than usual commute for drivers heading into Boston on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday morning.
Eight cars crashed in a pile-up in the eastbound lanes in Newton just before 8 a.m.
There were no serious injuries, but there were delays back to Weston and the I-95 interchange.
At the start of rush hour Thursday morning, an overnight paving project in the eastbound lanes in Weston went longer than expected. That traffic was backed up for miles as well.