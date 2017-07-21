Mansfield Rollover Crash Caused By Texting While Driving, Police Say

MANSFIELD (CBS) — Mansfield Police say that texting while driving is the reason for a single car, rollover crash Friday morning.
Police say an Acura driven by a 20-year-old Mansfield woman swerved off of School Street, hit a parked car, and rolled over onto its side. The Acura came to rest leaning against a car parked in a driveway.
The driver was able to get out of the car unhurt.
She was cited for impeded operation after police said she was texting while driving.
No court date has been set at this time and the driver’s name has not been released.