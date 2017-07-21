BREAKING NEWS: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns | Read More

Gas Generator Caused Fatal Carbon Monoxide Leak At NH Home

July 21, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Carbon Monoxide, carbon monoxide leak, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Litchfield New Hampshire

LITCHFIELD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire fire officials say a fatal carbon carbon monoxide leak that killed a Litchfield, N.H. man and left a woman unresponsive was caused by a generator being used after the home’s power had been shut off.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office says a portable, gasoline-powered generator in the basement of his Moose Hollow Road home gave off enough carbon monoxide to kill Jamie Badeau and send the woman to the hospital on July 12.

The home on Moose Hollow Road in Litchfield, NH. (WBZ-TV)

Authorities say Badeau was using the generator for electricity because the utility company had shut off his power.

The woman was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in serious condition.

Her identity has not been released.

