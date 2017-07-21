Keller @ Large: iPhone 8 Looks Like A Waste Of Good Money

BOSTON (CBS) – It was just last month that we marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, a dubious milestone for a culture that still hasn’t figured out how to deal with the negative social impacts of the smartphone revolution, but a milestone nonetheless.

However, this is an industry that craves hype the way plants need water and sun. And so the drumbeat is now well underway about the upcoming release of the iPhone 8, which will probably arrive sooner rather than later, due to slumping iPhone sales that the Apple brass blame on anticipation of the new model.

Perhaps Apple has overdone it a bit with the whole planned obsolescence thing?

But let’s not quibble. After all, based on the glossy sneak previews popping up on YouTube, you absolutely will want to be first in line to buy the iPhone 8, your $1,200 in hand.

$1,200?

Yes, far and away the highest price ever charged for a smartphone. And what will you get for your money that your current phone doesn’t deliver?

Reportedly, the ability to recharge your phone without plugging in the charger. A facial recognition system so you won’t have to put your thumb on the screen anymore. And access to the magical, time-wasting world of augmented reality.

No doubt, many phone fanatics will want all that basically worthless innovation. It’s worth it to be the coolest kid on the block, however briefly.

But it sounds like a waste of good money to me, money that could be used to build a better life for you and yours – with the help of the perfectly good smartphone you already have.

Will the iPhone 9 be able to take out the trash for me?

In that case, sign me up.

Share your take with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or you can reach out on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.