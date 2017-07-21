Framingham Man Arrested After Pizza Shop Standoff

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A Framingham man spent the night in jail after a tense standoff with police.

It started late Thursday when officers were called to a home on Whiting Road for a domestic incident. That’s when they say Justin Breakspear, 30, fired at them with a long gun.

Neighbors were told to stay in their homes during the ordeal.

No one was hurt, but investigators said Breakspear then ran to Edgell Road and ended up on the roof of the Slice of New York pizza shop.

A State Police special tactical unit was called in and a helicopter kept an eye on Breakspear from above while a negotiator worked to get him off the roof.

Two women who work at a cafe next door told WBZ-TV they talked to Breakspear just before the standoff. They said they know him as a nice person, but noted that his suspicious behavior Thursday night led them to call police.

“We heard about the shooting and I looked out the window and I saw someone jump into the bushes, so your mind thinks the worst. They’re down there a couple minutes and then they come out and I recognize him, ‘Oh it’s the pizza guy,” Amy Fintonis said.

“We ended up calling. When we gave them the description they said that’s the man we’re looking for, please lock the doors don’t let anyone in or out.”

The tactical unit used a SWAT vehicle to approach Breakspear and convince him to surrender. Police arrested him and officers then searched the roof to see if he left a gun behind.

Investigators have not said if they found anything or what charges Breakspear will face.

He was arrested two years ago on drug charges in Framingham, according to the MetroWest Daily News.