Man With 18 Drunk Driving Offenses Hurt In Falmouth Crash

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a Falmouth crash that seriously injured a man with 18 prior drunk driving offenses, police say.
The crash happened Thursday just after 8 p.m. on North Falmouth Highway near the intersection of McMenamy Drive.
A Toyota Scion had crashed through a utility pole, trapping the driver inside and bringing down live wires.
Officers removed the driver, later identified as 58-year-old Francis Vierkant of Mashpee, from the car. He was taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.
Falmouth Police said alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, which heavily damaged Vierkant’s vehicle.
Vierkant has 18 prior drunk driving offenses in Massachusetts and Florida.
Police say it is possible Vierkant will be charged following Thursday’s crash.