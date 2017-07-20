Woman Hit By Truck On Huntington Avenue

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after she was hit by a truck in Mission Hill.
She was struck by a box truck on Huntington Avenue near Mission Street around 12:30 a.m.
The driver stopped.
The woman, who has not been identified, is being treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for serious injuries.
Police shut down part of the street after the crash for their investigation. The truck was towed away around 4 a.m.
There’s no word yet if the driver will be charged.