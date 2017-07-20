‘Water Wagon’ Brings Cool Relief To Boston On Hot Summer Days

BOSTON (CBS) — On a hot summer day, nothing is better than a cup of cold water.
Bringing clean, cool water to Boston residents on hot summer days is the mission of Barbara Gillis, the driver of the “Water Wagon.”
Gillis has driven the wagon through the city’s neighborhoods for several years.
“We give out free water to keep people hydrated,” Gillis told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens.
The program was started by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and she says the truck is set up to serve several people at once.
“We have 700 gallons of refrigerated, nice cold water,” she says. “There’s taps on the side; there’s six taps actually, and four water bubblers on the side.”
The program promotes recycling by encouraging people to come to the wagon and fill up their empty plastic bottles.