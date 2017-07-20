WATCH LIVE: 1 pm : OJ Simpson Parole Hearing

‘Water Wagon’ Brings Cool Relief To Boston On Hot Summer Days

July 20, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Barbara Gillis, Boston Water And Sewer Commission, Water Wagon

BOSTON (CBS) — On a hot summer day, nothing is better than a cup of cold water.

Bringing clean, cool water to Boston residents on hot summer days is the mission of Barbara Gillis, the driver of the “Water Wagon.”

Gillis has driven the wagon through the city’s neighborhoods for several years.

“We give out free water to keep people hydrated,” Gillis told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens.

The program was started by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and she says the truck is set up to serve several people at once.

“We have 700 gallons of refrigerated, nice cold water,” she says. “There’s taps on the side; there’s six taps actually, and four water bubblers on the side.”

water taps on wagon Water Wagon Brings Cool Relief To Boston On Hot Summer Days

The taps and bubblers on the City of Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s “Water Wagon.” (Photo credit: Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

The program promotes recycling by encouraging people to come to the wagon and fill up their empty plastic bottles.

